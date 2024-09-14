Hindi Day celebrated in Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hindi Day was celebrated with immense enthusiasm and grandeur at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women on Saturday.

Principal of Lok Seva College Dr Shaikh Liyaqat was the guest of honour. In his address, Dr Shaikh Liyaqat emphasized that Hindi is not just the language of a specific region or community but a symbol of India's shared culture and heritage. He said that Hindi is the mirror of Indian unity, fostering a sense of brotherhood and harmony among all citizens, and its influence continues to grow.

Students from both the senior and junior colleges presented speeches and recited beautiful poems in Hindi. Also, an essay writing competition was also held. Mirza Aref Baig (head of the Department of Hindi) was also present.

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, in his presidential address, said Hindi is a language that serves as a bridge across the nation, fostering communication and harmony and we must continue to cherish and uphold our connection with it.

Syeda Samia and Arsheen Shaikh conducted the proceedings of the programme while Shumaila Pathan proposed a vote of thanks.