Hindi Diwas at Motiwala School

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 14, 2022 07:40 PM 2022-09-14T19:40:09+5:30 2022-09-14T19:40:09+5:30

Lokmat News Network

Amanullah Motiwala School celebrated Hindi Diwas with enthusiasm. Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed presided. Students presented speeches and songs about the importance of national language in our life. Khan appreciated the effort of students and programme incharge Seema Yasmin. Teaching and non-teaching staff of Amanullah Motiwala High and Primary School was present.

