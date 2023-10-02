Hindi Diwas celebration at Dnyanada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Hindi Diwas programme was organised at Dnyanada English School, Pokhari by students of Step 4 and 8. School secretary N K Joshi, administrator Anita Shidhaye, co-ordinator Manisha Joshi, trustee Shaila Joshi, principal Mamta Jaiswal and school's PTA members were present. Step 8 students presented a drama based on the theme of Lord Ganesha's life signifying the importance of parents. The students were guided by Hindi department teacher Sarla Waghmode. Music department HoD Shivaji Ardad wrote and composed a 'Gajanana' song. Step 4 and 8 students presented humorous poems by famous poets in Hasya Kavi Sammelan under the guidance of Hindi department HoD Pallavi Suvarnakar. The program was hosted by the English committee member Sanskruti Dabhade and Hindi committee member Sujal Kumar and conceptualized by Yellow House Mistress Sangita Pathak.