Hindi Diwas celebrations at Dnyanada
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 22, 2022 12:25 AM 2022-09-22T00:25:02+5:30 2022-09-22T00:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 21: Hindi Saptah was organised at Dnyanada English School, Pokhari to mark Hindi Diwas. The programme included recitation of Dohe by students of Step 1 to 5. Prachi Kulkarni and Manjusha Sakhare anchored the programme.
A PPT presentation was made by Pradnya Bhandari. Administrator Manisha Joshi, principal Mamta Jaiswal, parents and students were present.