Hindi Diwas celebrations at Dnyanada

Aurangabad, Sept 21: Hindi Saptah was organised at Dnyanada English School, Pokhari to mark Hindi Diwas. The programme included recitation of Dohe by students of Step 1 to 5. Prachi Kulkarni and Manjusha Sakhare anchored the programme.

A PPT presentation was made by Pradnya Bhandari. Administrator Manisha Joshi, principal Mamta Jaiswal, parents and students were present.