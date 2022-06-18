Historian expresses concern over removing silt from Shakkar Bawdi

Aurangabad, June 18:

The city historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan underlined that it is no crime to preserve Shakkar Bawdi, the water source of heritage status, situated on the campus of Himayat Baugh.

Elaborating on the history of the giant size well, Dr Ramzan said, the founder of the city, Malik Amber, has constructed a huge reservoir of 6 miles in circumference, stretched between the Bibi ka Maqbara and Majnu Hill to quench the thirst of the citizens, way back in 1616. Later on, the Mughal king Aurangzeb developed Himayat Baugh (royal garden) as the water in the reservoir was posing threat to the Kile Ark palace. Hence the garden came up between the water source and the palace. He also ordered the cultivation of many trees of mangoes, tamarind, guavas, chickus, etc fruits. Hence, the Shakkar Bawdi was built as a source to water all the trees in Himayat Baugh. I feel there would be no danger to the biodiversity if the silt is removed through JCB, he expressed.

The well has quenched the thirst of the old town (Aurangabad) during the 1973 drought. I would suggest the administration on utilising the water available in the live Nahers (aqueducts) as well, said the historian.

According to Dr Ramzan, the water will be lifted from the well through an electric motor and will transport to the settling and filtration plant in Rauza Baugh. Hence the mobility of staff will remain to operate the motor only. Presently, the Himayat Baugh administration is doing the same to lift water and supply it to the trees.