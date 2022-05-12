Historian, heritage-lovers expressed anguish over damage of fortification wall

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 12:

In a surprising development, a stretch of 4-5 metres of 17th century fortification wall (running towards Kile Ark) was damaged on Wednesday evening. Adding to the woes, the demolition of another side of wall (running towards Rangeen Darwaza) was about to damage on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the issue has led to a debate whether the act was intentional or unintentional today?

It may be noted that the wall, situated on the west of the Labour Colony, was surfaced after demolition of the site, on May 11 morning. The historian, on learning about the wall, through Aurangabad First, has demanded to preserve it on priority on Wednesday.

It so happened that elderly Qureshi couple (the historian Dr Dulari Qureshi and Rafat Qureshi) was going to hospital in autorickshaw. While on way, they reached the site. Their sentiments were hurt when they found one JCB parked near the fortification wall (running towards Rangeen gate) and was about to demolish it. They raised an objection and prevented the JCB operators and others present at the site from touching the heritage structure.

In the meantime, few heritage-lovers also reached the spot. They tried to contact the bureaucrats and bring into their notice about the heinous act, but was in vain. They tried to contact the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC), Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and District Administration, but sans any response. The HCC chairman Jayant Deshpande did not received the call. After sometime, his phone was switched off.

The historian and the heritage-lovers grieved over the rise in whims of officers

and disrespect for heritage structures in the city. They claimed that the heritage structures like Khas Gate, Khooni Darwaza, Naher (near bridge) in Fazilpura, Ranchoddas Haveli, Kile Ark etc have been damaged. The heritage Damri Mahal is also on verge of extinction. Mehmood Darwaza and Town Hall had fallen victim of officials apathy. Further demolition of wall led to resentment on Thursday.

We will preserve the fortification wall: Chavan

The district collector Sunil Chavan rushed to the spot after learning about the demolition of fortification wall and anguish of the historians and heritage-lovers. He inspected the site on on Thursday afternoon.

“ I will inquire how the wall in direction of Kile Ark was damaged completely upon whose orders and how the portion of wall, near Rangeen Gate, was damaged. I assure you that we will definitely preserve the existing heritage wall (newly surfaced) as it is one of the pride of our city,” stressed the district collector.