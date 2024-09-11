HM & mgmt of SBOA school booked for denying admission to 67 children

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The SBOA school denied admission to 67 children on seats reserved under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. A total of 25 per cent seats are reserved for students from economically weaker sections under the RTE Act.

The education department issued orders orally along with notices to the headmistress and others of SBOA, but the school did not comply. Finally, the education department lodged a case against the headmistress Sunita Shitre along with the school management at Cidco police station.

As per the complaint given by the Office Superintendent of the School Education Department Sachin Shinde, the admission process was conducted online between July 24 and August 29 under the RTE online. Every school started giving admissions accordingly.

However, Balaji Bhosale along with 29 other parents met Education Officer Jayshree Chavan on August 26. They informed education officer that the seats of 67 students were confirmed in the SBOA school online, but they were denied admission after they went to the school for admission.

Education Officer Chavan called headmistress Sunita Shitre to the office. However, she sent Shubda Purandare, the headmistress of the Secondary School. Purandare said that they filed a petition in the court to get reimbursement of fees of students admitted under RTE. She said that the hearing was scheduled for September 2. “After the court hearing, discussions with the school management will be held to take the decision, she said.

Later, the education officer issued a written order to give admission to students whose seats were confirmed as the students were suffering academic loss. In the complaint, it was stated that even after that, the school did not admit the children, citing the petition in the High Court.

What will happen to student admissions?

SBOA school denied admission to 67 children. The education department lodged complaints against the HM and others. However, even after that, what will happen to the admission of 67 children? This question remains unanswered. Three months have passed since the school started, yet the children have not entered the first standard. The parents of the children also raised the question of how to compensate for the educational loss of the children.