HMPV raises concerns: Health experts stress precaution, not panic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the world moves beyond the shadows of COVID-19, a new virus, the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), has raised health concerns in India. Known to cause flu-like symptoms, HMPV is a seasonal illness that typically surfaces during winter and early summer. While the virus has been creating havoc in China, cases have now been reported in Karnataka, prompting health authorities to take proactive measures.

Local health officials in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have stepped up vigilance, emphasizing that while HMPV warrants caution, there is no need for alarm. The municipal health department is preparing to collect samples from individuals showing symptoms such as cough, cold, and respiratory distress. Authorities are confident in the region’s healthcare readiness, drawing on the experience of tackling COVID-19.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that spreads through close contact, droplets and contaminated surfaces. Its symptoms often mimic the flu, including fever, cough, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. Vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, are more susceptible to severe complications.

How to stay safe

Health experts recommend simple precautions:

Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing.

Wash hands frequently or use sanitiser.

Avoid crowded places if you have symptoms.

Stay hydrated and maintain a nutritious diet.

Avoid handshakes and touching your face.

Refrain from self-medication without consulting a doctor.

Health officials speak

“There is no reason to panic about this new virus. Necessary precautions are being implemented, and people should use masks in crowded areas,” said Dr Kanchan Wanere, Deputy Director of Health.

“All health centres have been instructed to remain vigilant. We will collect samples from suspected cases and ensure early detection,” added Dr Paras Mandalecha, Municipal Medical Officer.

The way forward

While HMPV poses a challenge, health authorities assure the public that vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines will help mitigate its impact. With proactive measures in place, the region’s health system is ready to address this new concern.