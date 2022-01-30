Hoardings demanding wife for contesting election creates tension

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Hoardings depicting a demand for a wife for contesting an election create tension in the city on Sunday. The women activists expressed annoyance over the act while the city BJP women’s wing blackened and tore the hoardings. Considering the graveness of the incident, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) lodged a complaint against the illegal hoarding in Kranti Chowk police station.

Ramesh Vinayakrao Patil erected hoardings at Gulmandi, Aurangpura and Paithan Gate stating that he cannot contest the election as he has three children and hence he wants a wife for contesting the AMC election in 2022, for which there is no condition of caste and the age of the candidate as a wife should be between 25 and 40 years. Similarly, the candidate should can be unmarried, widow or divorcee but should not have more than two children, as mentioned on the hoardings.

These hoardings created tension in the city and were viral soon on social media. Women express anger at this act. In the afternoon, BJP women’s wing led by Manisha Munde arrived at Paithan Gate. Agitators blackened and tore the hoarding.

Savita Misal, Jayashree Dabhade, Kamal Palve, Manju Narwade, Radha Maske, Sangeeta Sharma, Divya Patil and others were present.

Meanwhile, a case was registered in Kranti Chowk police station on the complaint lodged by AMC officers.

In the morning, Ramesh Patil came to Paithan Gate at around 11 am and then clicked photos in front of the hoardings. He said that he is willing to contest the election from any party if he is given a ticket.