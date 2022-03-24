Holi celebrations at Pink N Blues

Aurangabad, March 24:

Pinks N Blues preschool, Satara parisar, celebrated Holi with great zeal. Holi is the festival celebrated all over the country, and each state has a different way of celebration. All staff and students decided to come in white attire to mark each particular colour in it. Happy students rocked the floor dancing on the Holi songs and threw Eco friendly colours at each other. They were also taught the significance of the festival, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.