Holi Chaturmas and discourse held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Holi Chaturmas and a discourse of Dr Munishree Pulkit Kumariji, in the holy company of Muni Aditya Kumariji was organised in the premises of Meenatai Thackeray Hall located in Zambad Estate recently.

On the occasion, Munishree Pulkit Kumar said, Holi marks the arrival of spring. Life can be made auspicious by celebrating this colourful festival with enthusiasm in a spiritual way as well. We can meditate to get rid of all evil and cleanse our mind to make it pure. The devotees were made to do the Panch Parmeshthi Navkar Mahamantra. Munishree appealed to the devotees of more than 30 regions belonging to Marathwada, Vidarbha and Khandesh to prepare for the Akshay Tritiya Parana Mahotsav in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar next year. Varshitap for the devotees began from Wednesday.