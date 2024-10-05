Holiday for Bamu on Oct 7 due to Morcha

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has declared a holiday on October 7 due to a morcha. State-level Dhamma Bhumi Buddha Leni (caves) morcha will be taken out on Monday. Thousands of followers will participate in the agitation. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari announced a holiday on October 7 from a traffic and law and order point of view.

Depts to remain open on Oct 13 & 20

All the officers of departments will remain open on October 13 and 20 (Sundays) in view of preparations for inspections of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). A peer team of NAAC will visit the campus for the inspection from October 22 to 24. So, the university announced a holiday on Monday.