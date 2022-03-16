Holika Dahan to be held amidst restrictions

Aurangabad, March 16:

With restrictions lifted, the citizens are gearing up to celebrate the Holi festival with enthusiasm. The Holika dahan will be held on Thursday. The first holika dahan (burning) will take place at Sansthan Ganpati at 7.30 pm. Some nature lovers have also decorated trees with electric lighting to represent the Holika dahan.

Following tradition, the citizens celebrate Holi by burning the castor (Erandi) tree. Hence Castor trees are erected for Holi in various places. As restrictions are removed, people of all age groups are gearing up to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm. The Dhulivandan celebrations start four to five days before in the old city. But this year, the celebrations started on Wednesday. The third wave of corona has subsided, however, the danger of corona was not averted. Therefore the state government has imposed some restrictions on Holi celebrations.

Holi will be celebrated in the city in compliance with the restrictions. Holika is worshiped and lit at home and public places between 7 pm and 9 pm. The first holi of the city will be lit in front of the Sansthan Ganpati temple at 7.30 pm in the presence of citizens, public representatives and government officials. This will be followed by lighting holi all over the city.

Rules to be followed while celebrating holi in public place:

1) Holi should be worshiped and lit before 10 pm.

2) DJs are banned.

3) Action will be taken in case of abusive behavior.

4) Safety of women and girls should priority.

5) Loudspeakers should not be used loudly as 10th and 12th exams are going on.

6) No caste, religion sentiments should be hurt.

7) Do not apply colour by force, do not throw water balloons on anyone.