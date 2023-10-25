Holy soil from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district sent to Mumbai

11 Kalash sent to Mumbai as part of 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The holy soil from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district was sent to Mumbai as part of the 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' initiative. Under the initiative 'Mitti Ko Naman Aur Vironko Vandan' (Salutations to the soil and reverence to the heroes), 11 Kalash containing the sacred soil were ceremoniously dispatched to Mumbai on Wednesday, in the presence of union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad.

The initiative, aimed at fostering a sense of national unity, saw the collection of soil from various village panchayats, tehsils, municipal corporation, and nagar panchayats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. A team of 23 dedicated volunteers, led by Dr Karad, will embark on a journey to Delhi with the Kalash on October 31.

Upon reaching Mumbai on October 26, the Kalash will be accorded a warm welcome by dignitaries including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and others. Subsequently, the team will proceed to Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive the holy kalash gathered from across the nation.

The sacred soil collected in the kalash, along with its accompanying kalash, will be utilized in the creation of the Amrit Vatika along the designated path. This symbolic gesture aims to honor the rich heritage and diverse culture of India.

Collector Astikkumar Pandey, Zilla Parishad CEO Dr Vikas Meena, deputy collector Prabodaya Mule, Deputy CEO Omprakash Ramawat, and others were present.