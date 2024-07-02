Homage paid to Jawaharlal Darda in unique style

Lokmat Raktache Nate Japu Ya

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The free health check and blood donation camp organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of the veteran freedom fighter and founder of Lokmat late Jawaharlal Darda (Babuji) on Tuesday, drew an overwhelming response.

Many donors came forward to donate blood for needy patients and save their lives. The camp which was inaugurated after paying homage to late Jawaharlal Darda and lighting the traditional lamps, was hosted at Lokmat Hall in Lokmat Bhavan, between 9 am and 5 pm, today.

Editor of Lokmat Nandkishor Patil, Editor of Lokmat Samachar Amitabh Srivastava, Executive Editor of Lokmat Times Yogesh Gole, Senior Vice President (Circulation Department, Lokmat) Vasant Aware, Vice President (HR, Corp) Balaji Muley, assistant editor Gajanan Deewan, general manager of Lokmat Connect Ramesh Dedwal, deputy manager Prashant Patil and senior manager (IT Department) Vilas Zade were present.

Blood donation is the greatest and most noble act. The donated blood is a lifeline for those who need it. Hence with this sense of responsibility, the Lokmat family has taken the initiative to propagate the message - ‘Make blood donation a campaign; donate blood and save a patient's life’ - to the public.

Under the tagline ‘Lokmat Raktache Nate Japu Ya’ (Lokmat Preserve the Bond of Blood), people were urged to participate in the campaign.

Mahaveer Hospital assisted for the camp. Regular donors, college and university students, various members of different youth groups, trades and industrialists associations, various professional associations, morning walker groups, athletics, cycling groups, social organisations, members of Govinda Teams and Ganesh Mandals, various government and private office employees, company workers, members of Sakhi Manch, various women groups, self-help groups and Bhajan Mandals did health check-ups and donated blood.

box

Who collected blood?

Dr Mahendrasingh Chauhan, Charansingh Chauhan, Arun Vakdikar, Chetan Suryavanshi and Ankush Mokale from Shri Satyasai Blood Center collected blood in the camp.

Box

BP, random blood sugar, heart rate examined

In the camp, blood pressure, height and weight, random blood sugar, heart rate, oxygen saturation and an eye check-up were conducted free of charge.

Box

Ophthalmologist of Mahaveer Hospital Dr Mahesh Pathak, Dr Snehal Shejav, Dr Nikita Bankar, Dr Tala Ansari, Dr Satyam Shinde, Pathology Department staffers Aditya Bhivasane, Shubhangi Ade, Vaishnavi Suryavanshi and Vishnu Palve conducted tests of patients. Public Relations Officer Sonali Kandharkar was also present.