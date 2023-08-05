Homage paid to martyrs of renaming movement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Ambedkarite movement paid tributes in front of the gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Saturday to those who became martyrs during the renaming movement of the university.

The tributes were paid to Shaheeds- Pochiram Kamble, Janardhan Mawade, Ratan Mende, Kishor Bhakle, Abdul Sattar, Shabbir Hussain, Avinash Dongre.

The dignitaries said that some who have opposition to renaming are trying to malign the image of the university and youth movements should be become active to thwart their conspiracies.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (retd) Daulatrao More, Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Anil Pande and Dr Sambhaji Waghmare also spoke. Dr Manerao, Sachin Nikam, Shahir Meghanand Jadhav, Gunaratna Sonawne, adv Atul Kamble and others were present.