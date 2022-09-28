Homage to be paid to Omprakash Verma

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Homage will be paid to veteran social activist Omprakash Verma in a condolence meeting to be held at Swami Ramanand Teerth Research Institute, Nagesharwadi, at 5 pm on September 30.

Omprakash who worked for the development of railways in Marathwada for 43 years passed away on September 25.

Dnyanprakash Modani from Research Institute appealed to all to participate in the condolence meeting.