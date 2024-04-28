Home ministers of prominent candidates leading campaigning work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to secure victory for their husbands in the upcoming elections, the wives of prominent candidates in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency have taken charge of campaigning activities. Despite the scorching heat, these determined women have been tirelessly visiting households throughout the day, engaging with voters and promoting their respective parties agendas.

Among the prominent candidates vying for the parliamentary seat are Sandipan Bhumre from the Mahayuti alliance, Chandrakant Khaire from the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition, and incumbent MP Imtiaz Jalil of the AIMIM party. While these three contenders currently dominate the electoral landscape, other candidates are also striving to make their mark.

Supporting their husband's campaigns, Pushpa Bhumre, wife of Sandipan Bhumre, Vaijayanti Khaire, wife of Chandrakant Khaire, and Rumi Jalil, wife of MP Imtiaz Jalil, have actively joined the election trail.

Home minister's 10-hour campaign plan

- Vaijayanti Khaire: Commences campaigning at 8:00 am, with intermittent breaks for rest. In the evening, her focus shifts to meeting voters, where she spends several hours engaging with voters.

- Pushpa Bhumre: Begins her day at 9:00 am, visiting acquaintances, relatives, and constituents. She continues her outreach efforts throughout the day, returning home only late at night. Her primary goal is to persuade voters to elect her husband, Sandipan Bhumre.

- Rumi Jalil: Embarks on campaigning activities around 9:00-10:00 am, accompanied by women supporters. While the campaign team covers various constituencies, Rumi Jalil specifically targets areas where voter confidence needs to be reinforced.