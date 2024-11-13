Home voting begins in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The home voting for persons who are above 85 years age or persons with disability (PwD) began in the district on Wednesday for the Assembly elections.

A total of 188 senior citizens and 44 PwD from Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency exercised their franchise from home on the first day today. The administration deployed 16 ‘home voting teams’ in Aurangabad West Constituency where home voting commenced today.

Election Returning Officer Umakant Pardhi said that 188 senior citizens along with 44 physically challenged persons cast their vote on the first day of the Constituency. He said that home voting would continue until November 15.