Honey Trap: Main accused girl came to Daulatabad Police Station, but no one had a clue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Siddharth Thokal and a 26-year-old woman, who trapped a bank manager, are being hunted by Jawaharnagar police. Just 12 hours after the crime, the woman, with a politician, tried to file a rape complaint against the manager at Daulatabad police station and slipped away twice, evading capture.

Two months ago, the 32-year-old bank manager received a loan application from Siddharth Thokal, who had brought along the girl, identified as *Kalpana* (name changed). Kalpana also claimed that she needed a loan for a beauty parlour. The manager rejected Siddharth and Kalpana's loan applications. Kalpana began contacting him, eventually forming a physical relationship. Kalpana, however, began to charm the manager, frequently contacting him through calls, messages, and even sending photos. She continued to act as if she were in love and eventually, she and the manager developed a physical relationship at various hotels and farmhouses, which they secretly recorded.

Siddharth and Kalpana blackmailed the manager using videos, demanding Rs 40 lakh in extortion and pressuring him to approve government scheme files. Frustrated, the bank manager filed a complaint. Police set a trap on Monday evening to catch Siddharth and Kalpana, but they escaped. On Tuesday, Kalpana, with a local politician, tried to file a rape case against the manager at Daulatabad police station. The Daulatabad police were unaware that Kalpana was wanted by Jawaharnagar police. After filing the complaint, she vanished, and Jawaharnagar police continued their search.