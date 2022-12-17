Honor only if the results of Ayurveda treatment is visible

Jayant Devpujari : Inauguration of new Ayurveda college building of 'CSMSS'

Aurangabad: Ayurveda has educationists, but there is a shortage of trained educationists, and this flaw needs to be addressed. Degree is obtained on knowledge and experience of Ayurveda. In the field of medicine, results are respected and Ayurveda will be respected only when results are available, said Jayant Devpujari, president of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of Ayurveda College of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Educational Institution on Saturday. While interacting with the students Devpujari said, 'Ayurveda and Yoga science are the strength of Indian culture. History, culture and tradition and spiritual philosophy are also important to make India a world guru. This is great ideology and science. Our effort is to present Ayurveda properly to the world. Even if our thought is great, we will be successful only if we present it to the world in a simple manner. Ayurveda educational programmes need to be redesigned or revised. By 2030, efforts are underway to overcome the challenges and introduce a new generation of doctors through the new educational policy. Pro-vice chancellor of MUHS Dr Milind Nikumbh, Dr Balasaheb Aher, CSMSS secretary Padmakar Mule, principal Dr Datta Patil, principal Dr Shrikant Deshmukh were present.