Honorarium of Earn & Learn scheme increased by 30 pc

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole on Saturday announced that the honorarium of the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme would be increased by 30 per cent from April 1, 2023.

He made this announcement during the name extension day celebration programme of the university organised today.

It may be noted those students who pursue higher education and need financial support, are given work under the scheme. Each student gets Rs 70 daily for working specific hours.

The administration decided to hike the honorarium by Rs 30 considering the rise in inflation. With the increase, he or she will get Rs 100 daily as an honorarium.

VC Dr Yeole said that after the approval of the Management Council, it would be implemented in the new financial year. As soon as VC announced an increase in honorarium, students welcomed the decision by clapping in the auditorium. Currently, 480 students, including 204 girls, get work under the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme.

On-screening of answer books assessment begins on Jan 17

The VC said that on-screen assessment of answer books of professional postgraduate diploma courses and PG courses of the departments from January 17 on an experimental basis.

“The online assessment will help to reduce the error and expedite the result process. A similar pilot project was successful at Rashtrasant Tukodi Maharaj Nagpur University. It will be successful here also. The scanning of answer books will be done on the 30 computers in Examinations Building while 100 computers will be installed at Central Library where teachers will assess the answer books,” he added.