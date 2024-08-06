Honour killing incident averted in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state was recently shaken by the murder of a son-in-law who married against his family's wishes in an intercaste marriage. Just 15 days later, another incident of potential honour killing due to an intercaste marriage has been averted. The girl's family threatened to kidnap and kill the boy if the girl did not return home, or they would take the boy's life or their lives. This threat frightened the boy's family, who immediately approached the Mukundwadi police.

A resident of Sanjaynagar, Digambar Kanhuji Landge’s (52) son Shubham married his childhood friend Roshni Rathod, 12 days ago. Due to their different caste, Roshni's family opposed the marriage. On August 5, at 6 pm, Roshni's uncle Prakash Gopinath Rathod, along with other relatives, went to the Landge’s residence. They stood outside, verbally abusing Digambar and his wife. They then entered the house and threatened, "If my niece is not brought back home, I will kill you and also kidnap and kill your son," causing a commotion for a long time.

Hiding out of fear

Recently, in Indiranagar, Amit Salunke (25) was murdered by his father-in-law and brother-in-law due to anger over an intercaste marriage. While this incident was being discussed across the state, another similar case emerged in the city. Fearing for their safety, Digambar immediately approached the police. The Police Inspector Shivaji Tawe filed a case against Prakash, Navnath Gopinath Rathod, Karan Shivaji Rathod, Rahul Shivaji Rathod, Manoj Arjun Rathod, and Hrithik Rathod. On Tuesday, they were presented before Deputy Commissioner Navneet Kanwat for preventive action. Out of fear of the accused, Shubham and his wife have gone into hiding. Assistant Inspector Shailesh Deshmukh is conducting further investigations.

Family from 'That' incident still at large

In the case of Amit's murder in Indiranagar, Geetaram Bhaskar Kirtishahi and his cousin Appasaheb Ashok Kirtishahi have been arrested. The police are searching for those who helped the murderers escape after the crime. The Kirtishahi family has gone into hiding out of fear, and the search for them continues said the Police Inspector Suraj Bandgar of Jawaharnagar Police Station adding that the number of accused may increase in the case.