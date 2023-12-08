Hooliganism in Connaught place: Traders cry for help

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Connaught Place, once a prestigious city center, is now plagued by hooliganism, noisy motorcycle stunts, unruly street celebrations, and haphazard parking. The situation escalated two days ago when a drunkard attacked a businessman exiting a public toilet.

Traders expressed their frustration and fear to the newly appointed deputy commissioner Navneet Kanwat and Circle-1 DCP Nitin Bagate during their visit to Connaught Place on Thursday. They highlighted the ineffectiveness of earlier police interventions and demanded stronger action.

The incident involving the assaulted businessman sparked further outrage. The victim, a food trader, was punched in the face by a stranger while leaving a public toilet, causing ear damage and dizziness.

The police faced resistance while attempting to evict illegal vendors on Thursday. Three individuals questioned the police action, leading to a heated argument with traders. The situation escalated into a brawl, forcing the police to detain the three individuals to prevent further violence.

Traders lament the deterioration of Connaught Place into a haven for hooligans. They complain about illegal liquor sales, loud music from tea shops, offensive behavior of youths, and the lack of police enforcement consistency.