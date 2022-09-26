‘Hop on hop off’ bus service may start in city: Minister Mangal Lodha

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Minister of Tourism, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Women and Child Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that an experiment of ‘Hop On Hop Off (HOHO)’ bus service should be done in the city on the line of Mumbai to promote its tourism.

He was speaking in the virtual meeting organised by Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) on Saturday.

He said that city’s tourism would soon have good days. “The cooperation of expert groups of the tourism field will be taken for this purpose. In the first phase, two buses can be provided from Mumbai to Aurangabad,” he added.

In the meeting, the discussions were held on the different subjects including appointing organisation for tourism promotion of the city, Ellora festival, short film festival, inviting bloggers, starting a new airline service, creating short courses related to tourism, creating a boat club at Jayakwadi, seeking the support of the District Planning Development Committee.

Manager of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Chandrasekhar Jaiswal, deputy director of Directorate of Tourism Shrimant Harkar, regional manager of MTDC Deepak Harne, president of ATDF Jaswant Singh, director of Civil Aviation Committee Suneet Kothari, Aurangabad Hotel and Restaurant Association Harpreet Singh, Papindal Singh Yeti,

Gopal Gargpati, Amod Basole from Ellora Guide Association and Tejandar Singh Gulati from Aurangabad Guide Association were present at this meeting.