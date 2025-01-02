Hotel brawl turns violent: 2 arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A heated argument during a New Year's Eve party spiralled into a brutal assault, leaving two young men critically injured. Jawaharnagar police arrested the attackers, Karan Ratnaparkhe and Suraj Gaikwad, within 24 hours of the incident in the Seven Hills area.

The attack unfolded on Tuesday at Banjara Hotel, where Sagar Pawar (22) was celebrating with friends. An argument with Suraj Gaikwad and three others seated at a nearby table escalated into violence. When the hotel manager intervened and asked the groups to leave, the altercation continued outside.

Suraj, along with Karan, pursued Sagar and his companions Jeevan Pawar, Sharad Pawar, Jeevan Rathod, and Sachin Rathod towards the Seven Hills area. Armed with a knife and a nail-studded plank, the attackers inflicted serious injuries on Sagar and Jeevan. PSI Maruti Khillare of Jawaharnagar police immediately launched an investigation, identifying the suspects through CCTV footage. By Wednesday evening, both Karan and Suraj were apprehended.

"Suraj Gaikwad has two prior offences, including an attempt to murder," said Sub-Inspector Khillare. The swift action by the police has brought a sense of relief to the community. However, the incident has raised concerns about public safety during festive celebrations.