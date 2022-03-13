Hotel, house burgled in city

Aurangabad, March 13:

Thieves burgled a hotel at Kalda corner and a house at New Hanumannagar and made off with cash and valuable in the city.

Police said, the owner of Delhi Darbar hotel Jaspreetsingh Amarjeetsingh Satyaal (Kalda Corner) closed his hotel at around 11 pm on March 11 and went home. The thieves broke into the hotel and made off with Rs 60,000 cash from the hotel. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station while PSI Nivrutti Gayake is further investigating the case.

In another incident, thieves broke into a locked house and stole jewelry and mobile phone, all amounting to Rs 1,11,800 at New Hanumannagar on March 11 night.

Police said Nasreen Salim Shah lives in a rented house. On March 11, she went out for dinner at around 7 pm. The thieves broke into the house and stole jewellery and a mobile phone, all amounting to Rs 1,11,800. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station while PSI Shaikh is further investigating the case.