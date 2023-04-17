Hotel owner beats cook, other two

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A hotel owner and his employee severely beat the cook of the hotel and his two friends in the Waluj MIDC area on April 15 morning. A case has been registered against four persons at Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said complainant Ajay Aade (23, Teesgaon) works as a cook in a hotel in the Waluj MIDC area. On April 15 night, the hotel owner Dyanoba alias Mauli Jadhav called Ajay at his hotel. Ajay with his two friends Sachin Bheniye and Dinesh Khotar went to the hotel at around 10 pm. Dyanoba and Sachin had a dispute over working in the hotel. Dynoba told Sachin not to work in another hotel. Then Dyanoba and three other employees severely beat Ajay, Sachin, and Dinesh.