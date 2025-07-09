Hotel owner booked for threatening anti-encroachment team

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A hotel owner has been booked under serious legal sections for allegedly pushing and threatening the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment team during a drive on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Mohan Harne (Harsul).

Currently, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the police administration are conducting a strong anti-encroachment campaign. On Tuesday, after actions in areas such as Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, Paithan Road, Railway Station, and Delhi Gate, the team cleared hundreds of unauthorised properties from Harsul T-Point to Ambedkarnagar Chowk.

During the operation, when the team approached ShivMalhar Hotel, located opposite SBOA School, to demolish the encroachment, the hotel owner and accused Gaurav Harne opposed the action. Bharat Devkar, a member of the team, tried to reason with them, but Harne allegedly abused and threatened to kill the officials if the encroachment was removed. He then pushed and manhandled the officers.

Police rushed to the spot, detained Harne, and took him to Harsul Police Station. Based on Devkar’s complaint, a case was registered against Harne under Sections 132, 352, 351(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), according to PSI Sachin Pagote.