Hotel owners booked for illegal water connection

Aurangabad, July 16:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) water supply department lodged a complaint against two hotel owners for taking illegal water connection from the AMC water pipe. The owners have been identified as Deepak Pawar and Sachin Pawar.

The owners of Deepali Hotel in Cidco N-2 area had illegally made a hole in the 300 mm water pipeline, having 24 hours water flow, and joined with an illegal connection to the hotel.

In a complaint lodged by the water supply department junior engineer Rahul Devidas Malkhede, it was mentioned that AMC chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, executive officer M B Qazi, deputy engineer Mahesh Chaudhary, Sachin Veldode, Rohit Ingale, Kalyan Satpute, Shaikh Sattar Shaikh on July 6 at around 10.30 pm, inspected the illegal connection by digging. It was found that the illegal connection from the pipeline at Jalgaon Tee-point to Hotel Deepali was taken.

A case of causing losses to public property has been registered with Mukundwadi police station on Friday.