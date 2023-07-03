Akshay Kumar shares first look from OMG 2 as Lord Shiva

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a new poster of his much-awaited film OMG 2, which also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Akshay also announced that the teaser of the film will be officially released by the makers soon.The poster features Akshay in Lord Shiva's avatar. The actor is seen with ash smeared on his face. He is seen wearing a rudraksh necklace and sports dreadlocks.

"बस कुछ दिनों में…🙏#OMG 2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon," he captioned his post.The film is the second installment of 'Oh My God!', which released in 2012. The satirical comedy-drama film was based on the Gujarati stage-play Kanji Virudh Kanji, which itself was inspired by the Billy Connolly film The Man Who Sued God.The satirical comedy-drama is written and directed by Amit Rai.