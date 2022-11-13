Hotelier ends life in Harsul Lake

Aurangabad

A city hotelier ended his life by jumping into Harsul Lake. The incident came to the fore on Sunday at 11 am. The hotelier has been identified as Ashok Sukhdeo Salve (36, N-7,Cidco).

Ashok used to run a hotel on Pisadevi Road. On Sunday morning, he went to his hotel as usual. On the way, he met one of his friends. Then both of them went to Harsul Lake. As his friend was parking his motorcycle, Ashok jumped into the Lake. The nearby residents tried to take him out but failed as the lake was filled with silt. Then, the Fire Brigade was called and the Jawan took Ashok out of the lake. He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The reason for suicide was not known. He is survived wife, two children and brother. A case of accidental death has been registered with Harsul police station, informed PI Vinod Salgarkar.