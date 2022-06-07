House breaking theft case of Dr Toshniwal remains unresolve

Aurangabad, June 7:

One week have been passed and the police are still clueless as to resolve the house-breaking theft case of Dr Sanjay Toshniwal (of Cidco N-1) where the thieves fled away with a huge booty valuing lakhs of rupees. The incident came to light on May 31 afternoon.

Dr Toshniwal and his family had been to the Netherlands for a picnic between May 12 to 31. Taking advantage of the locked bungalow in the city’s one posh locality, the thieves entered through the window by damaging it and fled away with ornaments and other valuables, all worth Rs 21 lakh. Cidco MIDC police had registered an offence in this regard against unidentified thieves. Moreover, the senior police officers and the crime branch team also inspected the spot, but the case is still unresolved.

HBT in Satara

Meanwhile, the Satara police have registered a case against unidentified thieves for breaking into a locked house of Pravin Prabhakar Pawar (28, Satara locality) when he and his family had been to their native place at Deulgaon Raja, on June 5 morning. The thieves broke open the house and took away valuables of Rs 15,000. The incident came to light after the family returned to the city on June 6. Further investigation is on after panchanama.