House-breaking theft planned in greed of 30 pc share from looted valuables

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A daring theft involving valuables worth lakhs of rupees occurred at the house of mandap business owner Amit Shinde in Hanumannagar on Monday night. After five consecutive days of investigation, the Crime Branch succeeded in cracking the case on Friday, arresting six individuals. They were about to run away to Lonavala in a private transport vehicle.

It was revealed that Vinod Uttam Patare (30, resident of Balajinagar), who had been working with the mandap decorator for the past seven months, had hired notorious criminals to break into his employer's house in exchange for a 30 per cent commission from the total loot.

Along with Patare, those involved in the theft included Deepak Shivaji Shinde (24, Rajnagar), Sanket Sajan Pawar (22, Ambedkarnagar), Manohar Lakshman Sase (21, Bhanudasnagar), Vijay Subhash Birare (26, Vishnunagar), and Sachin Jagannath Shahane (37, Khadi Road, Beed Bypass), all of whom were arrested by the crime branch.

On June 22, the Shinde family went on a pilgrimage. On July 2, a burglary occurred at their house, with 79 tolas of gold and Rs 11 lakh in cash being stolen. A case was registered, and the Crime Branch initiated a swift investigation. During the investigation, one criminal recognised Deepak based on his body language while riding a bike after the burglary. Crime branch inspector Sandeep Gurme, sub-inspectors Vishal Bodkhe, and Sandeep Solanke started tracking Deepak. Through technical investigation, it was discovered that Deepak was staying in a room in Vishnunagar. The team raided the room, where they found Deepak along with Sanket and Manohar. Subsequently, Vinod and Vijay were also apprehended. The jeweller Shahane, who bought the stolen gold from them, was also arrested.

Unable to resist the temptation of wealth

For the past seven months, Patare had been working for Shinde. Patare was drawing a salary of Rs 10,000 and would frequently visit Shinde's house in connection with work. He observed that his employer often took money from home for salary and other expenses. On June 22, while helping to load the owner's bags into the car, Patare overheard the family discussing valuable items in the house. The temptation of the owner's wealth was too much for him to resist.

30 pc commission

Patare and Birare first hatched the burglary plan during a drinking party. Patare demanded a 30 pc commission from the total loot, while the remaining 70 pc was to be divided among the other four. Birare selected Deepak's gang for the job. On Monday, after drinking alcohol together, Deepak, Sanket, and Manohar broke into the house. They even brought a machine from Shahane to count the stolen money. On Tuesday, after reading the news in the newspapers, they booked a seven-seater car to go to Lonavala. However, the police apprehended them before they could leave. The operation involved assistant PSI Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Tayade, Prakash Gaikwad, Navnath Khandekar, Balu Lahare, Amol Shinde, Sandeep Rashinkar, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Kakasaheb Adhane, Tatyarao Shingare, and Santosh Choure.

Forgot a bag in the house while intoxicated

In a heavily intoxicated state, Deepak and Sanket broke into the house. However, in their drunkenness, they left behind a bag containing 21 tolas of jewellery in the house. The family later found it. The crime branch seized a total of 23 tolas of gold and Rs 13,000 from them. The family, currently out of town, suspects that the remaining jewellery might still be in the house.

Always sends someone else

Birare is a notorious criminal in the district, with 23 cases against him since 2013. Sase has four cases, and Shinde has five cases against him. Shahane, the mastermind behind the 2020 scam of pledging fake jewellery to secure loans at Gold Company, has nine cases against him.