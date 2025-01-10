House burglaries in Pisadevi and N-4

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A series of burglaries has sent shockwaves through the city, with thieves breaking into two houses in Pisadevi and N-4 and making off with valuables worth nearly Rs 3 lakh.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday when Anil Lahinge (Pisadevi), left for an out-of-town trip. During his absence, burglars managed to break the lock on his main door and steal cash and gold ornaments. The stolen items included Rs 2.28 lakh in cash, 8.9 grams of gold earrings and a 2.70-gram chain. The Harsul Police have launched an investigation into the crime.

The second burglary was reported on the morning of Friday at the house of Sudam Bodkhe in N-4. Thieves targeted the compound, making away with copper utensils and Rs 5,000 in cash. The Pundliknagar Police have registered a case and are actively investigating. The string of burglaries raises concerns about the growing number of thefts in the area, with authorities urging residents to stay vigilant.