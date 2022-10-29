House burgled in Jogeshwari

Aurangabad

Thieves entered a locked house in Jogeshwari in Waluj area and made off with valuables worth Rs 31,000. The incident came to the fore on Friday.

Police said, Ghansham Sapkal lives with his family at Siddheshwar Vihar in Jogeshwari. He had gone to his native village Kamkini in Soyegaon tehsil on October 25 for celebrating Diwali. The house was locked since then. The thieves taking advantage of the situation broke into the house and stole the valuables.

When the Sapkal family members returned on Friday, they found the lock of the door was broken and the things were scattered in the house. The expensive articles like LED TV, computer, sound system, Rs 10,000 cash, and others, all amounting to Rs 31,000 were missing. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station and the police are further investigating the case.