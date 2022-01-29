House burgled in Wadgaon Shivar

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Thieves broke into a locked house in Wadgaon Shivar in Waluj area and made off with valuables amounting Rs 35,000. The incident came to light on Thursday morning. A case against unidentified thieves has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.

Navnath Sahebrao Salunke (Swastik City, Wadgaon) had gone to a marriage ceremony at Khandala with his family members on Wednesday afternoon. The next morning, his neighbour Baban Thombre noticed that the lock of the door of Salunke’s house was broken and the things were scattered inside the house. He immediately informed Salunke about it on phone.

Salunke returned home at around 4 pm and saw that the valuables including Rs 25,000 cash, gold chain worth Rs 9,391, a silver chain worth Rs 1,298, and other jewellery worth Rs 1,562 were missing. A case has been registered while head constable Sukhdev Bhagde is further investigating the case.