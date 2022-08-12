Houses got bigger, but people have become narrow-minded

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Birds build nests only to give birth to their young. They do not teach their young to survive. Human beings give birth to children, teach them to live. That's why we call it home. Today, the society has become such that the houses have got bigger, but people have become narrow-minded. The time has come to think about this and act quickly, said Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. He was speaking in the Dnyan Ganga Mahotsav, organised at Shri Hirachand Kasliwal prangan on Friday.

Speaking further, Acharya said in the village, houses are far away, but hearts are close. In the city, homes are close, but hearts are far away. In the city, 'Atithi Devo Bhava' has been replaced by signs of 'Beware of Dogs'. Today people have become self centered. Members of a family do not talk to each other. This can only change if we change our outlook. Be courteous to others and always be polite. Always thank the god for whatever you have and be content. Dr Sushil Bharuka, Suhas Lanka, Sanjay Kasliwal, Mahaveer Sethi, Kiran Pahre, Anil Kasliwal and Dilip Kasliwal were present on the occasion.