Housing Society accuse CSMC for not implementing land acquisition process

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The occupants of Maulana Azad Co-operative Housing Society in Rauza Baugh (N-13, Cidco) has objected to the whims and fancies of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) authorities and personnel during the implementation of demolition drive to widen the road from Delhi Gate to Harsul T-Point on Monday. They strongly condemned the high handed action of civic officials that pushed them to suffer loss of lakhs of rupees.

According to the secretary of the housing society Dr Shaikh Saleem, “The Cidco allotted land (on lease) to the housing society in 1982. The construction has been made as per Cidco layout and building permissions of PWD’s Building and Construction (B&C) office. The road is of the state government’s PWD, the land is of Cidco and how come the action is being taken by CSMC? Despite showing our legal documents, the civic authorities instead of demolishing properties falling within 15 metres of the median (one side) demolished properties within 17.5 metres (2.5 metres extra) claiming that it is as per the new development plan (DP). As a result, society’s 14 property-owners lost their compound walls.”

The press release added, “ The extra land (2.5 metres) has not been acquired through legal procedure. We all have been deprived of natural justice which was our right.”

Construction of road upon 1500 mm water pipeline?

The distance between the existing road and the boundary wall of the society is 15 metres. In this space, the 1500 mm pipeline supplying water has been laid from the newly constructed overhead water tank in Rauza Baugh till the Delhi Gate. So the question is will the administration construct the road on this pipeline.

“The action was dehumanising, caused mental harassment and financial losses to the society’s property-owners. Hence the CSMC should compensate the losses and also take action against errant officials,” demanded the housing society.