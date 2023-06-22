HR conclave: Challenges in Talent Retention discussed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad HR Forum, Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed to be University and Yashasvi Institute of Skill Development jointly organised the 12th HR Conclave focused on the topic ‘Current Key Challenges in Talent Retention,’ here recently.

Over 100 HR professionals, industry leaders, and experts were present. The panel discussion, featuring speakers from various industries, shed light on the multifaceted challenges faced by organizations in retaining top talent.

Soumen Biswas, Indian Head of Caterpillar, Ranganathan Rajagopalan, GM and County Business HR Partner of Siemens India, Preety Raj, Executive VP HR and Head HR of Endurance Technologies Ltd, and Abhinav Jadhav, CHRO of Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd were the key speakers.

The panellists explored various aspects, including the evolving expectations of employees, emerging trends in talent management, bringing diversity and inclusion at workplace, creating best employee experience, workplace integration, the impact of technological advancements, and the need for effective retention strategies.

The interactive session witnessed a fruitful dialogue and the emergence of innovative solutions to tackle the ever-changing landscape of talent management.

Anjali Bhat, Head HR of Dhoot Transmission moderated the session. The session was anchored by Samridhi Moudgil.

Yogesh Jadhav from Aurangabad HR Forum proposed a vote of thanks.

Debashish Rath, vice-president and Jatindar Sadhana, Head of Central Placement Cell of Markandeshwar University, Vishvesh Kulkarni, CEO and Prashant Kulkarni, Regional Manager-BD of Yashaswi Institute, professionals such as Ram Marlapalle, Virendra Gaikwad, Balaji Muley, Neetesh Priyaranjan, Sharad Gite, Ganesh Jadhav, Dnyaneshwar Suryawanshi, Nitin Kulkarni, and Vijay Salve, were among those present.