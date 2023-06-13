HRDC announces schedule for teachers training courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) announced the schedule of 25 short-term, refresher and faculty induction programmes to be conducted 0in the year 2023-24.

HRDC director Dr Dhanashri Mahajan said that all the courses would be held online.

The University Grants Commission has approved all the courses for the centre. Dr Dhanashri Mahajan said that the faculty induction programme would commence on July 3 while a refresher course would be organised in October, January and February. Short-term courses on ‘Yoga, research methodology, share market and workshop for Ph D researchers will be held.

Assistant director of the centre Dr Mohammed Raffey is the coordinator of the courses. There will be 11 refresher courses, including seven in interdisciplinary and four in multi-disciplinary. The HRDC will also organise a workshop for principals and department heads. A total of 40 candidates will be given to each batch of the course. A total of 16 refresher courses were conducted in the year 2022-23 to impart training to 450 teachers while 150 principals participated in the workshops.

Changes in courses as per NEP

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the changes were made in the HRDC courses as per the New Education Policy (NEP)-2023. Subjects like Yoga, Information and Communication Technology, Sustainable Development, Law and Society, online courses, Indian Knowledge Systems and Translation.