HSC exam registration process to begin Oct 1; exam on Feb 21

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The Maharashtra State Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence the online registration process for the HSC examination on October 1. The State Board will hold the examination in February-March 2023.

The candidates, who are regular, repeater, private or wishing to avail of class improvement scheme or to take some subjects can register online through ‘Saral Database.’ The last date for submission of the application form for the fresh candidates in Arts, Science and Commerce is October 21.

The repeaters, private and class improvement scheme aspirants and HSC vocation stream will have to register between October 22 and November 5. The Board said that candidates will have to pay fees through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system.

The date of challan and pre-list submission will be announced later. State secretary of the Board Anuradha Oak said that no date of extension would be given for the examination registration. She said that the application form of those students whose names are not in the ‘Saral Database’ should be submitted traditionally.

HSC exms to begin on Feb 21

The MSBSHSE has released the schedule of February-March 2023 sessions for examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) recently.,

The Board will hold the standard 12th examination between February 21 and March 20 while SSC students will take their papers from March 2 to 25. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the Board’s official portal.