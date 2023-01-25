HSC hall ticket to be available on Jan 27

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced on Wednesday that the hall ticket for the HSC examination of February-March 2023 would be made available online at 11 am on January 27.

The headmasters and principals of higher secondary schools and junior colleges affiliated with the State Board were asked to get download the hall ticket of HSC through the login on the link (www.mahahsscboard.in)

The colleges will have to make available print-outs of the hall ticket to the students with the principal’s stamp and signature without any fee.

If there is any error in subject or medium, the students can approach the Board through their junior college. The students will another hall ticket with the remark ‘duplicate’ from the college if he or she loses it. For any technical problems, the school heads can contact the divisional office of MSBSHSE. If a student is given a hall ticket with a blurred photograph,

the college principals should put a stamp and signature on the hall ticket after pasting the new photograph.

Box

HSC exams to begin on Feb 21

The MSBSHSE has made available the schedule of HSC examinations to be held in the February/March 2023 session. The final timetable of the examination was released online.

However, students were asked to consider the printed copy of the schedule given to the school and colleges as final. The HSC examinations will be conducted between February 21 and March 21, 2023