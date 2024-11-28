HSC & SSC exam schedule announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board Secondary and Highe Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the schedule of HSC and SSC theory and practical examinations to be conducted in February-March 2025.

The HSC examinations will be conducted from February 11 to March 18 while SSC students will appear for the annual session examination between February 21 and March 18.

The State Board will conduct the theory and practical examinations in all its nine divisions including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Latur and Kokan simultaneously. The HSC practical, oral and internal examinations will be organised from January 24 to February 10. The practical examinations of SSC will be arranged between February 3 and 20.

The MSBSHSE officers said that the students should follow the printed examination schedule sent to the schools and junior colleges. The students can also access the timetable in detail from the portal of the board (www.mahahsscboard.in). “The schedule released on other portals or received on WhatsApp should not be followed,” they added.

Box

1 more opportunity for pvt candidates

The students who want to appear for the SSC and HSC examinations as private candidates can apply with a super late fee up to December 31. The last date without being late was already over. Those who have passed the 5th standard can apply for the SSC examination with documents like a Transfer Certificate, Aadhar Card, and affidavit. The registered candidates will get an enrollment certificate.