HSC, SSC exam schedule made available

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has made available the schedule of HSC and SSC examinations to be held in the February/March 2023 session. The State Board provided a tentative schedule of the examinations on September 19, 2022, for objections and suggestions.

After going through the suggestions and objections, the final timetable of the examination was released for the students. It is available in detailed on MSBSHSE’s link (www.mahahsscboard.in).

State secretary of the Board Anuradha Oak said that a printed examination schedule will be made available for the students in their schools and colleges. She said that the students should verify the dates of the papers in the printed schedule.

Box

--HSC examinations will be conducted between February 21 and March 21, 2023

--SSC students will take their examinations from March 2 to 25.