HSC & SSC papers of July 26 postponed due to heavy rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) postponed the HSC and SSC paper scheduled for July 26.

It may be noted that the MSBSHSE is conducted July-August supplementary 12th and 10th supplementary examinations for those candidates who have failed in February-March 2024 or seeking class improvement scheme benefits.

The examinations of SSC are being conducted between July 16 and 30 while HSC students are taking papers from July 16 and August 6.

The Indian Metrological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the different parts of the State including Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

The schools were already closed in Pune on Thursday because of heavy rainfall. There is heavy waterlogging and cancellation of transportation facilities at many places in the State on Thursday and there is a forecast for Friday also. Considering this, the State Board decided to postpone the SSC paper (Science and Technology) and HSC papers (Organisation of Commerce, Food Science and Technology and MCVC P-II) of July 26.

The Board also announced the new date of the papers. The students of SSC will take this paper on July 31 while the date of the postponed paper of HSC is August 9.