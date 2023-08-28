HSC supplementary exam result out; Parbhani tops in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the result of the HSC July-August 2022 supplementary examinations.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the divisional chairman of the State Board Anil Sable said that the students of 12th took the practical examinations between July 18 and August 5 and theory papers from July 18 and August 8 in the division.

He said that one theory paper was to be held on July 20 but was postponed because of rain and it was later conducted on August 11.

Divisional secretary Dr Vaishali Jamdar said that 4,852 registered from the junior colleges and higher secondary schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division while 4,726 appeared at 22 centres for the examination.

The State Board declared 2,346 candidates (49.64 per cent) successful in the five districts.

Box

Parbhanin tops in division

Parbhani district scored the highest pass percentage in the division while Jalna recorded the lowest pass percentage.

The district-wise pass pc is as follows;

District--appeared---passed---pc -

Chh Sambhajinagar--1645-----846----51.42

Beed-----------595-----285----47.89

Parbhani---1092------661------60.53

Jalna----833--------327-------39.25

Hingoli--561--------227--------40.46

Total--4,726-------2,346-------49.64

Box

Grade-wise performance of candidates

The grade-wise number of HSC students in the division is as follows;

Distinction-Grade-I--- II---pass---total pass-----pc

217--------498-------323----1308----2346-----49.64

Box

Stream-wise performance of candidates

The highest pass percentage was recorded in the Science stream of the division while the MCVC registered the lowest pass percentage.

The stream-wise performance of the candidates is as follows;

Stream----candidates appeared--passed----pc

Science----2276--------------1505-----------66.12

Arts--------1962-------------686-------------34.96

Commerce--358-----------118-------------32.96

HSC-Voc---125--------------34------------27.20

Box

5 copycats debarred for 1paper.

Dr Vaishali Jamdar said that five candidates were caught while indulging in the examinations.

“A total of 10 flying squads were deployed in the division and they caught these students.

After the hearing, they were debarred in the respective subject. Of them, four are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while one is from Beed. The students will have to take that paper again. More than 385 personnel, including 22 centre chiefs, and 286 invigilators,” she said.

Box

Applying process for recounting & re-evaluation begins today

The process of applying online for the recounting of marks and re-evaluation. Aspirants can apply on the link (http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in) between August 29 and September 7. Under the re-evaluation, a candidate will have to seek a xerox copy of the answer books first. Those candidates who appeared for March 2023 will have the last opportunity to apply for the class improvement scheme (CIS) in March-April 2024.