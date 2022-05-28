Hub and Spoke model for cardiac treatment in state: Tope

Aurangabad, May 28:

“A ‘hub and spoke’ model is being implemented for the cardiac treatment in the state. In which, the heart hospitals in the city will be hub while the hospitals in the rural areas will be spoke. The cardiac patients after taking primary treatment in rural hospitals will be referred to city hospitals for treatment. Similarly, cathlabs, CT Scans, MRI facilities will be provided in the sub-district hospitals. The initiative has been taken so that no cardiac patient will die without treatment”, stated state health minister Rajesh Tope.

He was speaking during the inauguration of Dr Runwal’s Hrudayam Heart Care Centre at Cidco, N-5, Town Centre area on Saturday.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, leader of opposition in legislative council Praveen Darekar, MLA Atul Save, MLA Prashant Bamb, Vijaya Rahatkar, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, Raju Shinde, Rajendra Pipada, Dr Satish Runwal, Dr Shreyas Runwal,Dr Shraddha Runwal, Dr Akshay Gadiya and others were present.

Tope further said, Aurangabad and the entire Marathwada region is getting self-reliant in the field of medical treatment. There should be accuracy in the field of cardiac treatment and it can be possible by adopting advanced equipment and treatment methods, he said.

Darekar said, the government medical facilities are inadequate to meet the demands of the growing population. But, the private hospitals are fulfilling this gap by providing quality medical treatment.

Dr Karad said, the patients used to get financial aid to the patients from the chief minister assistance funds, but this government has closed it. Efforts should be taken that how Aurangabad can be made a medical hub. Still, every individual should take care that he should not become a patient and should take his own care. Nutrient food and regular exercises are the key to healthy life, he said.

Caption: Health minister Rajesh Tope, union minister of state for fiance Dr Bhagwat Karad, opposition leader (LC)Praveen Darekar, MLA Atul Save, Dr Satish Runwal, MLA Prashant Bamb, Dr Shreyas Runwal, Dr Shraddha Runwal and others during he inauguration of Dr Runwal’s ‘Hrudayam Heart Care Centre’on Saturday.