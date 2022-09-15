Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting newly wed woman to commit suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 15: Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against four persons including hubby and in-laws on a charge of torturing and harassing a newly married woman for want of Rs 2 lakh to set up a cloth store.

Jikthan’s Arti Kisan Thorat (18) was married to Wadgaon Kolhati’s Yogesh Karbhari Gadekar, 3-4 months ago. After a few months, the in-laws started harassing her for various reasons. The victim informed about the harassment to her parents, but they convinced her telling that all will be well as presently the initial days of marriage.

Later on, the husband started demanding for

Rs 2 lakh as dowry to set up the cloth shop. When she failed to bring the money, her hubby, mother-in-law Laxmibai, father-in-law Karbhari Gadekar and sister-in-law Jyoti Laad, started threatening her for money. Arti’s sister Dwarka and her husband Balu Dudhe Also reached Wadgaon and tried their best to convince the in-laws, but they kicked them out saying to mind their own business.

On September 9, Yogesh dropped Arti at her parent's house making it clear that he will take her to Wadgaon only after getting Rs 2 lakh for the cloth shop. Afterwards, Arti’s father Kisan Jadhav contacted his son-in-law and assured him of arranging the demanded money soon. As a result, Yogesh came to meet his in-laws on September 13. He tendered an apology and left with his wife to Wadgaon Kolhati.

The in-laws again started insulting Arti for any reason. To get rid of the harassment and torture, Arti hanged herself at her in-law's house on Thursday (September 14) at 7.30 am and ended her life. On the complaint of the deceased’s father, the police booked the in-laws and hubby for abetting Arti to commit suicide. API Gautam Wavale is investigating the case.