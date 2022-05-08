Huge crowds at the tourist spots on Sunday

Aurangabad, May 8:

Tourists thronged the Aurangabad Caves, Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Panchakki and Siddharth Garden in the city on Sunday. However there was rush in the morning and evening as tourists avoided stepping out in the afternoon.

With the onset of school-college holidays, the number of visitors visiting the tourist spot has increased. Despite the scorching heat, the number of tourists seems to be relatively high. But the number of foreign tourists has decreased due to summer. Summer vacations have been beneficial for the tourism business in the city. Sales of juice, water and soft drinks have increased in the tourist sites. Although the summer season is considered as off-season, the crowds increased on Saturday and Sunday.

Bustle in Siddharth garden

Siddharth garden was houseful on Sunday. Along with the park and zoo, statues of superheroes and various toys are attracting the citizens and mainly the children. Various toys including water boat rides are seeing a huge rush. As it was the first Sunday of the summer vacation, there was a rush of vehicles on the road. Parking in most tourist spots was also full.

Rush in university

Although the mercury has risen, the evergreen premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University are attracting the city dwellers. College students can be seen on both sides of the road at the university indulging in photo sessions.